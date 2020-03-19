Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

WBS opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,662 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,754,000 after purchasing an additional 262,063 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,533,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,190,000 after purchasing an additional 148,852 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,998,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,630,000 after purchasing an additional 771,273 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

