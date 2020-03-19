Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Analog Devices, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.41.

ADI stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day moving average is $113.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,200,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,492,460.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,461. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,695,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Analog Devices by 861,877.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after acquiring an additional 749,971 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 836,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,451,000 after acquiring an additional 665,902 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

