Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Campbell Soup in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

CPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

NYSE:CPB opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

