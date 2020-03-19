Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Linde in a report issued on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.41.

NYSE LIN opened at $157.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.95 and a 200-day moving average of $201.17. The company has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Linde has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.963 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

