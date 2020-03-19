Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for NN, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for NN in a report issued on Sunday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. NN had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.38 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NNBR. BidaskClub cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NNBR stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. NN has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NN by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NN by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

