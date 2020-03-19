Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Products & Chemicals in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

APD opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.03. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $915,811,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $125,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,015,000 after acquiring an additional 336,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $76,067,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

