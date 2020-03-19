Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Basf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Basf’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.27 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 14.63%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Basf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

BASFY opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $20.98.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

