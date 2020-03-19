Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Cut by William Blair

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of NN in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. William Blair also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get NN alerts:

NNBR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NNBR opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.77. NN has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.38 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NN by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NN by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NN by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NN by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.