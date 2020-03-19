Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Microchip Technology Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Microchip Technology in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. SunTrust Banks has a “Positive” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $112.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,432,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after buying an additional 946,967 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after buying an additional 837,126 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,944,000 after buying an additional 557,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,803 shares in the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.