Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Lowered by Piper Sandler

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of One Group Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for One Group Hospitality’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get One Group Hospitality alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of One Group Hospitality in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $42.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.90. One Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in One Group Hospitality by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 62,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of One Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for One Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.