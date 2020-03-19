Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.48 and last traded at $74.39, 970,370 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 169% from the average session volume of 360,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $37,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,546,056.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $129,518.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,402,100.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,355 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qualys by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

