Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $43.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Quanta Services traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 42524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $48,860.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after acquiring an additional 621,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 83.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 19,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

