RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RP. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of RP opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 0.84.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, EVP David G. Monk sold 62,829 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $3,370,775.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 27,246 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $1,486,814.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,077,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,530 shares of company stock valued at $35,802,703 over the last ninety days. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

