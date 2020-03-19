Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Athenex (ATNX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ: ATNX) recently:

3/13/2020 – Athenex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

3/9/2020 – Athenex was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2020 – Athenex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

3/4/2020 – Athenex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Athenex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/17/2020 – Athenex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

2/6/2020 – Athenex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.21. Athenex Inc has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.

Get Athenex Inc alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 606,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,815,631.08. Also, Director Benson Kwan Hung Tsang bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 669,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Athenex by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 694.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Athenex by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.