Research Analysts Set Expectations for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of AXTA opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,471,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,340,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,166,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,968,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,311,000 after acquiring an additional 677,122 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,006,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

