Reviewing Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) & Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of 12.18, meaning that its stock price is 1,118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and Jaguar Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerro Grande Mining $3.33 million 1.32 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A Jaguar Mining $94.92 million 0.96 -$15.97 million N/A N/A

Cerro Grande Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jaguar Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -149.72% Jaguar Mining -19.95% -8.21% -4.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Jaguar Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cerro Grande Mining and Jaguar Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cerro Grande Mining beats Jaguar Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerro Grande Mining

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and limestone deposits. Its primary property is the Pimenton Mine that covers an area of 3,121 hectares located in the high mountain range of Chile. The company was formerly known as South American Gold and Copper Company Limited and changed its name to Cerro Grande Mining Corporation in March 2011. Cerro Grande Mining Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Providencia, Chile.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. Its mineral claims cover an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

