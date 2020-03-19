Reviewing Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) & Pinduoduo (OTCMKTS:PDD)

Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prism Technologies Group and Pinduoduo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pinduoduo $4.33 billion 8.17 -$1.00 billion ($0.88) -36.10

Prism Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo.

Profitability

This table compares Prism Technologies Group and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Pinduoduo -23.14% -27.34% -12.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Prism Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Prism Technologies Group has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Prism Technologies Group and Pinduoduo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prism Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinduoduo 2 3 8 0 2.46

Pinduoduo has a consensus target price of $37.16, suggesting a potential upside of 16.97%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Prism Technologies Group.

Summary

Prism Technologies Group beats Pinduoduo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prism Technologies Group Company Profile

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2015. Prism Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

