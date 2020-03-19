Reviewing Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) & SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGRP)

Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Spindle alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spindle and SPAR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Spindle has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spindle and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spindle N/A N/A N/A SPAR Group 1.01% 13.05% 4.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spindle and SPAR Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spindle $80,000.00 0.14 -$3.13 million N/A N/A SPAR Group $229.19 million 0.06 -$1.55 million N/A N/A

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Spindle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.2% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPAR Group beats Spindle on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spindle

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; Pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Spindle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spindle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.