Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock Rating Lowered by Alliance Global Partners

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities lowered Ring Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Johnson Rice lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ring Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ring Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,233,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 305,283 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Ring Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 478,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ring Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 118,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ring Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 66,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ring Energy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 81,744 shares during the period.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

