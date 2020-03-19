RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REDU. Morgan Stanley raised RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RISE Education Cayman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

REDU stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. RISE Education Cayman has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $216.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.90.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REDU. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,218,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 140,491 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

