Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $156.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rockwell Automation traded as low as $133.91 and last traded at $136.66, with a volume of 38910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.16.

ROK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.67.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

