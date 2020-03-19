Rotork (LON:ROR) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 352 ($4.63). UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROR. Barclays initiated coverage on Rotork in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Rotork to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Rotork from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rotork currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 318.18 ($4.19).

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 211.60 ($2.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 288.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 312.10. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 185.65 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). Sell-side analysts expect that Rotork will post 1365.5496024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 547 shares of company stock worth $177,972.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

