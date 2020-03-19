Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$2.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.39.

TSE CPG opened at C$0.90 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.83. The stock has a market cap of $511.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

