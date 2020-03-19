Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 5395755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.69.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,601,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,802,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,830,000 after purchasing an additional 69,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $243,487,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

