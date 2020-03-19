Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Stock Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 621,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,867,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.99%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

