Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sasol by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSL opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. Sasol Limited has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $34.03.

SSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

