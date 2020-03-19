Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)’s stock price rose 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.51, approximately 686,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 238,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $876.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $227,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 121.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 57,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth $161,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 107,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

