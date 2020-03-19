Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Trimmed by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises about 1.7% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $21,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRE stock opened at $102.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.92. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.13 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

