Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Sensata Technologies traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 14069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

