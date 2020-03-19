Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Senseonics in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year.

Get Senseonics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SENS. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.85.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Senseonics by 194.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Senseonics by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Senseonics by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.