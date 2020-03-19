Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Up 7.1%

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.28, 139,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 180,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Several brokerages have commented on SMED. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.34.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $29,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 958,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,517. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

