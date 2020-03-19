Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €59.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.20 ($61.86).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €48.30 ($56.16) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 52-week high of €53.70 ($62.44). The company has a market cap of $583.22 million and a P/E ratio of -17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.44.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

