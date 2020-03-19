Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silicon Motion Technology traded as low as $30.29 and last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 1814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

