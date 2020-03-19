Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €103.00 ($119.77) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 191.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €102.67 ($119.38).

Get Sixt alerts:

ETR SIX2 opened at €35.28 ($41.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.00. Sixt has a 1-year low of €45.66 ($53.09) and a 1-year high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.