Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €99.00 by UBS Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €99.00 ($115.12) target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 180.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, March 13th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sixt has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.67 ($119.38).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €35.28 ($41.02) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 12-month low of €45.66 ($53.09) and a 12-month high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €80.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.00.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.