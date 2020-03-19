Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Snap traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 1435665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.03.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $6,647,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,562,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,120,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock worth $63,847,226.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 332,805 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,778,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,569,000 after buying an additional 604,123 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.