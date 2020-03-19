Software (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €35.00 by Commerzbank

Software (ETR:SOW) has been given a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by investment analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.40 ($37.67) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.06 ($39.61).

ETR SOW opened at €23.15 ($26.92) on Tuesday. Software has a 1 year low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 1 year high of €35.03 ($40.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.42.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

