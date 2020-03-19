Steven James Smith Sells 1,928 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CRO Steven James Smith sold 1,928 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $195,055.76. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,204.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven James Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Steven James Smith sold 815 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $85,289.75.

On Thursday, March 5th, Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $247,477.50.

Shares of COR stock opened at $105.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $93.65 and a one year high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

