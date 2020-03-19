Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Up 4.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) were up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.19, approximately 2,706,552 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,917,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Specifically, Director J William Gurley purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,624,219.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,039,561.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,774.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,568 shares of company stock worth $4,413,647 in the last 90 days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 2.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

