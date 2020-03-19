Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €85.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €85.50 ($99.42) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAX. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.72 ($97.35).

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €45.00 ($52.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -174.42. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €49.16 ($57.16) and a 52-week high of €78.65 ($91.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €69.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.89.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

