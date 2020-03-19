SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avnet in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cross Research cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

AVT opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,996,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,809,000 after buying an additional 1,909,859 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,033,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,418,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,582,000 after purchasing an additional 980,434 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 773.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 849,502 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

