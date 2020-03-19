SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

FNB stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,475,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,677,000 after purchasing an additional 547,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,383,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,668,000 after purchasing an additional 722,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 130,633 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $45,535,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $299,765. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

