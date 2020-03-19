SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Xilinx, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Xilinx in a report released on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.68.

XLNX stock opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.