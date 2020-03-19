Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Shares Up 7.2%

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.84 and last traded at $44.74, 3,257,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,527,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of -0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,755,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,281,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

