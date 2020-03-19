Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Down 12.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) shares traded down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Taylor Morrison Home traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $7.49, 2,236,072 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,583,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMHC. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In other news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after acquiring an additional 582,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,804,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,980,000 after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,825,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,906,000 after acquiring an additional 923,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

