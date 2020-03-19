TD Securities Lowers Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$2.25

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPG. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.39.

TSE:CPG opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $511.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.83.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

