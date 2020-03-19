Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Stock Rating Lowered by G.Research

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at G.Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gabelli lowered shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTPH opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.33.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.68) by $2.93. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 950.18% and a negative return on equity of 160.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

