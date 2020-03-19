Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $18.87, 3,709,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 37,981,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $5,740,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,839,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,642,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,339 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

