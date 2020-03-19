UBS Group Cuts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $85.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.50.

NYSE PNW opened at $65.57 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average of $92.53.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

