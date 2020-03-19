UBS Group Trims Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Target Price to $166.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $247.00 to $166.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.60.

NSC stock opened at $130.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.65 and a 200-day moving average of $189.04. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

